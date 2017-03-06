Women of the Year

(State Senator names his Women of the Year)…Senator Ben Hueso chose 4 women in his district to be honored.

Among was Yulil Alonzo-Garza of Brawley. She was the founder of Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition. The other honorees were from San Diego. All four were honored during a ceremony Friday in Bonita. The Senator said the 2017 Women of the Year were chosen because they had proven that dedication and hard work can lead to exceptional results. Every year state legislators choose outstanding women to be honored from their Legislative Districts.