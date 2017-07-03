Border Patrol Arrests Sex offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man previously convicted of a sex offense trying to re-enter the United States.

The incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Friday when agents saw a man running northbound from the international fence west of Calexico. Agents apprehended the man and determined that he was a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. A records check showed that the 36-year old man had been convicted for Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor in 2003. After serving time in prison he was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge and returned to Mexico. He will be prosecuted for Re-Entry After Being Previously Removed.

I a second incident , on Saturday , at about 1:15 p.m. , a man driving an SUV approached the Highway 111 checkpoint near Niland. During a pre-primary inspection a canine team alerted to the vehicle. After closer examination in secondary inspection agents located slightly more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the SUV's spare tire. The meth has a street value of over $65,000. The man and his passenger , the vehicle and the drugs were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.