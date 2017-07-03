Have a safe, responsible 4th of July

(County Fire and the Office of Emergency Services wishing everyone a Happy 4th of July)….At the same time, they encouraging everyone to be responsible and safe.

They are reminding all residents and visitors to the Imperial Valley that all fireworks are illegal and not allowed to be used in the unincorporated areas of the County. Fire works are legal in some cities and then only within city limits. Residents are encouraged to attend one of the great public and professional displays. Either Freedom Fest at Imperial Valley College, or the display in Calipatria. They say these are great events that have many attractions to help commemorate the 4th of July. Residents are reminded to be aware of the Fire Hazards posed by fireworks and dried grass and vegetation. Prevent heat related illnesses, stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Use plenty of sunscreen, and practice water safety by keeping an eye on children around pools, canals, lakes or any other swimming area.