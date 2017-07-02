Freedom Fest 2017

Tuesday is Independence Day and that means Freedom Fest.

This is the 27th year for the largest single day event in the Imperial Valley as crowds surpassing 50,000 people flock to the campus of Imperial Valley College for fun , food and fireworks, Attractions at this years event include lots of static displays , vendors and activities for kids. Entertainment includes some fun dances for the audience led by Kidz Party Pals , a cartoon on the giant LED screen and two inflatable jumpers. Food vendors include Kettle Korn , ice cream , tacos , hot dogs , shave ice , lemonade , cookies and even Bar-B-Que. A designated Kids Zone will have things to do and keep youngsters entertained. The Imperial Valley Desert Museum will have a Coiled Clay Activity , the Boy Scouts will have lost child bracelets and information on scouting , ART Ambulance Service will have an ambulance on display plus host games for kids and the Kidz Party Pals will have characters in costume and do face painting.

The National Weather Service is expecting slightly above normal temperatures and light breezes as high pressure predominates over the Southwest. The Tuesday high will be near 110 with temperatures in the low to mid-80's by the time the fireworks go off.

Freedom Fest 2017 is produced by KXO FM107.5 on behalf of the Imperial Chamber of Commerce. The gates and concessions open at 6:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. KXO FM107.5 will begin a Countdown to Freedom Fest and at approximately 9:30 p.m. the nearly 30 minute fireworks show , synchronized to music on FM107.5 , begins. Freedom Fest 2017 is free and spectators are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs , ice chests and picnics are permitted. Not permitted on the campus of Imperial Valley College are alcohol , personal fireworks or dogs.

KXO President and General Manager Gene Brister said , " Once again , we are proud to present this spectacular salute to the birthday of the United States of America. With great partners like the Imperial Chamber of Commerce and Imperial Valley College along with the hundreds of volunteers that work so hard to make this happen , it's a pleasure to make this event happen. Also ,we couldn't make tis event what it is without the many community sponsors who play such a big part in this celebration. Come on out and celebrate America's Birthday."