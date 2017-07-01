Murder In Holtville

Imperial County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a murder that occurred Friday in Holtville.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the 400 block of West 5th Street in Holtville. Deputies located a man lying in the middle of the road. The man , an apparent stabbing victim , was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Deputies arrested 35-year old Eric Portugal of Holtville and he was booked into Imperial County Jail and charged with homicide. Bail was set at $1 million. The identity of the victim has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.