Grants awarded

The Imperial Valley Community Foundation awarded the grants.

The grantees are part of the Foundations 2017 Ocotillo Wind Education Fund grant program. A total of $25,000 was approved for funding the grants. Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA was granted $8,100. The Imperial County Film Commission is receiving $5,000. Imperial Regional Alliance is also receiving $5,000. A $4,00 grant is going to Soroptimist International of El Centro. And, Imperial Valley Desert Museum is receiving a grant of $2,900. The Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for funding through the Ocotillo Wind Imperial Valley Fund.