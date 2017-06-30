Agents Find $1.7 Million Worth Of Marijuana

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City , California arrested a man for attempting to smuggle over $1.7 million worth of marijuana.

The Borer Patrol says that the man was driving a semi-truck and trailer when he approached the checkpoint shortly after midnight Friday morning. During primary inspection , Border Patrol canine team alerted to the big rig and the vehicle was referred to secondary inspection where an extensive search led to the discovery of 34 boxes containing 150 cellophane wrapped packages. The contents of the packages tested positive for marijuana and had a total weight of over 3,375 pounds. Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim said , " The criminal networks should be afraid to conduct their activities at our border or at our checkpoints. In addition to our tried and true methods of interdiction , we continue to strengthen our ability to dismantle criminal enterprises." The truck driver , a Mexican national , the vehicle and the marijuana were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.