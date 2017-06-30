CHP Sobriety Checkpoint

The El Centro Office of the California Highway Patrol ( CHP ) will conduct a sobriety / drivers license checkpoint on Saturday , July 1 , 2017.

The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of all motorists by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. Traffic volume permitting , all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed. The objective is to send a clear message that mixing alcohol or drugs and/or driving unlicensed will not be tolerated. The message is that " The CHP will be keeping a close eye out for you." The checkpoint will be in operation from late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday somewhere within Imperial County.