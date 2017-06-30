Some Fireworks Are Legal In Imperial County

Most cities in Imperial County allow ' Safe & Sane " fireworks.

The sale and use of fireworks is legal in the cities of El Centro , Brawley , Westmorland , Califpatria , Holtville and Calexico but not in the unincorporated areas of Imperial County or the City of Imperial. City ordinances permit the sale of the so-called " Safe & Sane " fireworks as a means for not for profit organizations to raise money. Imperial County Firefighter Julio Segura told KXO News that local fire agencies suggest that , if you celebrate Independence Day with fireworks you make sure to follow the directions on the packages. Segura also said that fireworks should only be used by an adult and never indoors. Use fireworks in open spaces and avoid areas with dried grass or vegetation. He also said that local firefighters suggest you attend Freedom Fest and enjoy the show while the highly trained and licensed professionals handle the fireworks.