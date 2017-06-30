El Centro Workers Earn Less

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released employment and wage information and it shows workers in the El Centro metropolitan area earn less than the national average.

The statistics show that the average worker in the El Centro DMA earned $21.18 per hour in May 2016 , that's about 11% less than the U.S. average of $23.86 per hour. Legal occupations in the area were the highest paid at $44.99 per hour , followed by management occupations at $44.97 per hour. The wages for protective services occupations were 42% higher than their respective national average. The complete local May 2016 Occupational Employment Statistics are available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.