Interstate 8 Off-Ramp Reopens

The westbound Interstate 8 off-ramp at Algodones Road ( State Route 186 ) has reopened.

Meanwhile the westbound I-8 on-ramp at Algonones Road and the eastbound I-8 on-ramp at Fourth Avenue will remain closed due to on-going construction. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the closures and direct them to alternate routes. The road work is part of the I-8 Corridor project , a major pavement rehabilitation project covering 48 miles of the busy freeway from El Centro to the Arizona state line.