Speed Networking Event

It's billed as " The Hottest Business Event of the Year".

The City of Brawley and the Brawley Chamber of Commerce have partnered to present a speed networking event. The high-energy event will feature special guest Dave " The Monster Motivator " Daley who will provide his unique brand of know-how and thoughts on the power of networking.. Some of the highlighted benefits to attendees include meeting new business contacts from throughout the Imperial Valley and surrounding counties , Learn techniques on how to grow sales and hear from local business leaders. Katie Luna , Executive Director of the Brawley Chamber of Commerce said . " This event adds value to the whole region , not just to our chamber membership. It is providing an avenue for business people throughout the Imperial Valley and surrounding counties to meet and exchange contact information." Brawley City Council member George Nava said , " Participants should fully expect to break a sweat at this first class networking event."

"The Hottest Business Event of the Year" will be held on Monday , July 31, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lions Center Gym in Brawley. Cost is $20.00 for Brawley Chamber members and $25.00 for non-members. You may contact the Brawley Chamber of Commerce for registration information.