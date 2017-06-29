Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender

A convicted sex offender with expired immigration status was arrested Wednesday near downtown Calexico.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol , at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday Border Patrol agents saw a man running north from the international border fence. Agents detained the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States. Agents conducted a records check and that revealed the man , 37-year old Roberto Garcia-Ledesma , a Mexican national , was convicted in California in 2004 of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child. In 2014 , Garcia's status as a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident expired. In 2015 , Garcia attempted to enter the Calexico port of entry and was found to have an outstanding warrant for a sex offense and failure to register as a convicted sex offender. He was then sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and then deported. Garcia will now face removal proceedings.