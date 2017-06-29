DUI Enforcement

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a DUI traffic safety campaign over the Fourth of July weekend.

Beginning Friday , June 30 and continuing through Wednesday July 5, 2017 , YCSO deputies will be looking to detect , stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers throughout Yuma County. They will be targeting areas with a high rate of recurrence of DUI-related collisions and arrests. The Sheriff's Office will be aggressively enforcing the State of Arizona's 0.08% blood alcohol law. The YCSO suggests that people be safe this holiday weekend and if you plan to drink , use a designated driver.