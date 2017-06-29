Assemblymember Names Nonprofit Of The Year

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has named the 56th Assembly District's Nonprofit of the Year.

Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition was honored in ceremonies in Sacramento Wednesday. According to Assemblyman Garcia , " This outstanding organization was established in January 2013 and was selected for their unique message and significant strides to mitigate gang presence within the Imperial Valley community and beyond. I highly commend the dedicated efforts of the MAG Coalition to deter violence , provide resources , and empower families of the Imperial Valley."

The MAG Coalition was founded after the death of Martin Alberto Garza , an innocent victim of gang violence. Martin's mother , Yulil Alonso-Garza , and father Martin Garza were on hand to receive the honors during the Second Annual California Nonprofits Day celebration at the State Capitol. The Mag Coalition uses alliances with county agencies , parents , school districts and various businesses to organize youth events and outreach prevention programs , in it;s crusade against gang presence and gang recruitment.