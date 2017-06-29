2 Arrested For Burglary

A man and a woman are in custody following a downtown El Centro burglary.

At about 6:25 Wednesday evening El Centro Police received a call reporting two people had broken into I C U Optical in the 500 block of Main Street. Officers were able to locate the two suspects using the descriptions provided by the person who reported the crime. The pair , a 27-year old man and a 28-year old woman , were detained while officers determined that they were involved in the break-in. The pair were arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on burglary charges. The man also faces charges from an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino County.