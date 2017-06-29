  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • 2 Arrested For Burglary

2 Arrested For Burglary

Details

A man and a woman are in custody following a downtown El Centro burglary.

At about 6:25 Wednesday evening El Centro Police received a call reporting two people had broken into I C U Optical in the 500 block of Main Street. Officers were able to locate the two suspects using the descriptions provided by the person who reported the crime. The pair , a 27-year old man and a 28-year old woman , were detained while officers determined that they were involved in the break-in. The pair were arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on burglary charges. The man also faces charges from an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino County.

Imperial Valley Auto Mall
KXO Radio FM1075 Playlist