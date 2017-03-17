Sewage spills continue

(More raw sewage spills into the New River)…There have been three such spills this year.

Officials in Mexicali say malfunctions at the treatment plant in Mexicali is the cause of the spills. The Imperial county Public Health Department is once again warning the public to stay away from the New River. They say despite efforts to clean the contaminated River, it continues to pose a threat to the environment, the local communities and residents of Imperial County. Imperial County Officials are working with State and Federal regulators in an effort to cooperatively address the sewage issues in Mexicali that continue to impact the New River. San Diego is having the same problem with major sewage spills into the Tijuana River, which flows into San Diego County and into the ocean. Beaches have been contaminated from the border up to La Jolla. Those spills are also being blamed on a malfunctioning plant in Tijuana.