A milestone at Memory Gardens

(Memory Gardens Restoration)….It continues every weekend.

Memory Gardens is the once abandoned cemetery off Highway 86, just North of the City of Imperial. A group of volunteers have organized restoration efforts for the past several months. This weekend is special. They will be planting the first new trees at the cemetery. The four trees and planting materials were donated by a nursery in Brawley. Anyone wishing to volunteer Saturday is more than welcome. They will start at 9:00 am. The trees will be planted in the center of the cemetery.