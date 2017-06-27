Local Entity Mitigation Program

(The final distribution of Local Entity funds)… The funds are to offset socioeconomic impacts resulting from land fallowing.

Under the Quantification Settlement Agreement signed in 2003, the land fallowing method to conserve water for transfer ends next week. The big winner in the final disbursement under the Local Entity Mitigation program has got to be the City of Westmorland. The Local Entity agreed Westmorland would receive $128,950 to be used in conjunction with the $100,000 donated by the County last week to help construct a new City Swimming poll. The final $5 million disbursement was broken up into three categories; Community Based Organizations, Business Expansion Projects and Community Benefits/Water Safety Partnership Grant. The total disbursement came to $4,290,450. The left over funds will be used to augment approved programs, or to fund new beneficial programs approved by the Local Entity.