Report Of Shots Fired In El Centro

An El Centro man is in custody following a report of shots fired.

El Centro Police Department ( ECPD ) officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Sandalwood Drive shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday. A caller reported that she had been in an argument with 35-year old Barrett Tanner Trost of El Centro. According to the caller , during the argument , Trost threatened to kill a member of the family and that Trost was holding a rifle when he made that statement. Trost reportedly walked into another room of the house and fired a shot into the ceiling and then told the other occupants of the residence that they were " going to get it". Arriving officers saw several people run out of the house and they confirmed to officers that Trost had fired the rifle and had made threats. They also told officers that he owned several firearms and that he had been drinking. ECPD officers , with manpower from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol , set up a perimeter around the house. They also called in an off-duty K-9 team and a certified crisis negotiator. Officers than called on Trost to come out of the house. After about an hour officers reached Trost by cell phone and he told them he was not in the house. About 11:00 p.m. , Trost walked into the ECPD lobby and then surrendered to officers. He told officers that he had left the house prior to the perimeter being established. A search of the residence on Sandalwood located several firearms and confirmed that one shot had been fired in the house. Trost was booked at Imperial County Jail and charged with felony threats , brandishing a weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.