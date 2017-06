New Coaches, not new to the area

For Holtville Volleyball, the Coach is not a new face. Chelsey Strahm is a Holtville resident who had been coaching at Imperial High School. This year she will be coaching in her hometown. The Central Spartans have a new Varsity Football Coach. David Pena is not new to the Valley. He is a Brawley native, graduating from Brawley Union High School before going off to college. This year he will lead the Spartan Football team.