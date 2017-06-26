6th Annual Film Festival

(Planning for the next Film Festival)….The 6th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase will be held in October.

Charla Teeters with the Imperial County Film Commission stoppe3d by KXO am 1230 to announce the event, and to encourage local filmmakers to put their projects together and submit them by the August deadlines. The local Festival features a special category for local filmmakers. Locals are any filmmaker from Imperial, Yuma or Mexicali Valleys. Free workshops are also featured thru-out the event. This year’s festival will be held at the Movies in Imperial starting on October 13th, which is Friday the 13th, and has prompted the Commission to add a new Horror category. Teeters said grants have been received, and that will allow for monetary awards for the top submissions.