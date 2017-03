MAG Coalition nominees

Mother’s and Men Against Gang Coalition will be formally announcing the nominees for men and women of the year. One of the nominees in each category will be honored at this year’s 4th Annual Sneaker Ball on Saturday April 1st. The Ball will be held in the College Center at Imperial Valley College. All proceeds from the event go to fund scholarships for valley wide high school seniors.