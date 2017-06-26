IID Board of Directors

(Final Local Entity Mitigation Program 2017)…. The IID Board of Directors will discuss it Tuesday.

The Imperial Irrigation District Directors meet at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Board will discuss the Equitable Distribution Plan actions in support of the agricultural Leaching Programs. The Board will be asked to issue service agreement for legislative consulting services to Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, LLP. They will be asked to adopt a resolution in regards to the Coachella Valley Water District flood control channel project. They will also consider a service agreement with Irby Construction Company for electrical utility construction work. The IID Board begins the Public portion of their meeting by awarding Summer Activities grants to cities and school districts. At 6:00 Tuesday evening the Board will host the swearing in ceremony and reception for newly elected Division one Director Juanita Salas. Salas won the seat in a special election on June 6th. The ceremony and reception will be held in the IID Board room.