Supervisors Tuesday meeting

The Board will receive a presentation of the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Certificates to the 2017 Recipients. They will also discuss an Agricultural Benefit Program loan request in the amount not to exceed $`125,000 by Oli G. Bachie and Pratap Devkota. Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz will present the request to the Board. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas will ask the Supervisors to take action on the Short Term and long-term emergency service operations of the Salton Community Services District, Salton Sea Beach and Desert Shores service areas. The Supervisors will discuss the Salton Sea Management Program Implementation and Committee Structure, and the Board will discuss the proposed Budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 and they will be asked to approve the schedule for budget hearings. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.