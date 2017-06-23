Road work next week

(County Public Works plans Road work projects)…Two are planned for next week.

The first one-day project is scheduled for June 27th. Road Repairs will be conducted on Wahl Road, from Clark Road to L Brucherie Road. Work will be performed from 6:30 am until 4:00 pm. It is suggested motorist use an alternate route. The second project is on June 28th. Repairs will be made to Snyder Road, from Bonds Corner Road to Highway 115. Again, this will be a one-day project. Crews will repair the Road from 6:30 am until 4:00 pm. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during the work period.