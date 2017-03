Amazon donates to local clubs

(Amazon celebrates)…Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley benefit

. Misty Lee, Executive Director of the local clubs, says Amazon is celebrating its #1 ranking in customer satisfaction by the ACSI. During the celebration Thursday, Amazon was donating 5% ( 10 times the usual donation rate) of the price of eligible AmazonSmile purchases to Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley. The public was being encouraged to participate.