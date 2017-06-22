Excessive Heat Warning extended

(Excessive Heat Warning extended)… It will continue in effect until at least Monday evening.

The National Weather Service says the Warning covers La Paz and Yuma Counties in Arizona, as well as parts of Riverside and all of Imperial County. The Weather Service says temperatures will range from 110 to 120 degrees through at least Monday evening. The forecast is for 118-120 degrees on Sunday. Residents are reminded to know where the cool centers are. The list is available on the KXO facebook page, and on the County, IID and Health Department websites. Those who work outdoors are reminded to wear light, loose fitting clothes, and wear a wide brimmed hat. It is strongly suggested you take breaks as often as possible, in shady areas and drink plenty of water.