Suspect arrested Wednesday morning

(El Centro Robbery Wednesday Morning)….Police received the call at 7:30 in the morning.

It was reported in the 1000 block of El Centro Avenue. The victim told officers the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Angel Felix Aguilar of El Centro, had stolen a cellular phone and a speaker. The victim said the suspect brandished a knife and demanded the property. Police say the victim dialed 911, and then followed the suspect as he fled. The victim lost sight of Aguilar near 8th and Adams. A detective on his way to work heard the call being broadcast and responded to the area. The detective spotted Aguilar attempting to hide behind a fence at an establishment in the 700 block of Adams Avenue. The detective approached the suspect and ordered his to place his empty hands in the air. The suspect responded by throwing the stolen items and knife and attempted to flee on foot. The detective and responding officers were able to safely detain and arrest the suspect. Aguilar was taken to County Jail and booked on felony robbery charges. The stolen property was photographed and returned to the victim.