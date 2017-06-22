Purse snatcher in custody

(Suspect in custody)…El Centro Police responded to a reported Robbery.

It was reported near Fifth Street and Brighton Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim told them the robbery actually occurred in the 500 block of Orange Avenue. The woman said the suspect took her purse, and her electronic EBT card. She identified the suspect as 24-year-old Javier Guereno of Heber. She told police the suspect had requested she turn over the EBT card. When she refused, he grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued. The victim lost the struggle and the suspect fled with her purse. Officers noticed the victims arm was bruised in the struggle. Police say the suspect was quickly located and arrested without incident. Police recovered the purse and ebt card, and they were returned to the victim. Guereno was booked into County Jail, charged with strong-arm robbery.