Liquid Meth Intercepted At Border

Another load of methamphetamine destined for the U.S. was stopped at the Calexico port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry discovered 138 pounds of liquid meth inside an SUV. The incident occurred Tuesday morning at about 11:00 a.m. when a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was referred to secondary for a more thorough inspection. CBP officers had noticed that the driver was nervous so they used a canine detection team to screen the SUV. The dog alerted to the vehicle. The SUV was then run through the port's imaging system and that revealed anomalies in the gas tank. After removing the gas tank officers found the liquid meth. The methamphetamine has a street value estimated at almost $200,000. The SUV driver was arrested and turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations.