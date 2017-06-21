Yuma Fatal Accident

A Somerton , Arizona woman died Tuesday afternoon after being injured in a traffic accident.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office ( YCSO ) , the accident occurred at just before 4:00 p.m. in the 14-300 block of South Somerton Avenue. A car was southbound on Somerton Avenue while a small pickup truck was northbound. The passenger side rear tire of the pickup truck blew out and that caused the truck to go out of control and into the path of the car. The driver of the pickup , 19-year old Manuel Motter , Jr. and his passenger were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car , 55-year old Belinda Elwood of Somerton , sustained fatal injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation and according to YCSO , alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the accident.