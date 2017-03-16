Three vehicle collision

Yuma County Sheriff’s responded to the call in the area of Highway 95 and Avenue 4E. One person was seriously injured. Sheriff’s Office officials say the scene revealed a silver Toyota pickup had completed a left turn from Avenue 4E to travel westbound on Highway 95. A white Chevrolet Pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 95 in the same lane as the Toyota. The second pickup struck the rear of the Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and travel into the on-coming lanes of traffic. The Toyota was struck by a Volvo disposal truck. The driver of the Toyota, Salvador Salcido was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center suffering life-threatening injuries. The Driver of the Chevrolet, Michael Van Allen was taken to YRMC suffering non-life threatening injuries. The collision remains under investigation. Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.