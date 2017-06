First day of Summer, or Summer Solstice celebrated tonight

(2017 Summer Solstice Stargazing event)…It is tonight.

The event is being held at the Imperial Valley Dessert Museum. They are calling it The Day the Sun Stands Still. Community members can go out and celebrate the Summer Solstice and enjoy an evening of astronomy at the Museum. The event is from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm tonight. The Imperial Valley Dessert Museum is located at 11 Frontage Road, off Interstate 8 in Ocotillo. There is no admission fee to the event.