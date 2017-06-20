Cherie Watte Angulo Appointed To Fair Board

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today appointed Cherie Watte Angulo to the 45th District Agricultural Association , California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta Board.

Ms. Angulo , of El Centro , has been executive director at the California Asparagus Commission since 1999. Prior to that she was director for international trade and manager for the agriculture export program at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Angulo will replace James Hamilton who resigned from the board. Fair Board President Joe Montenegro praised Hamilton for his service and said that Hamilton's hard work and efforts on behalf of the Mid-Winter Fair would be missed. Angulo is a Republican. The position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.