Be aware of the Tobacco Scam

(A new scam circulating the internet)…State Attorney General recently announced the new scam.

Xavier Becerra issued a statement warning residents to be aware of what he called a Tobacco Scam. He said the scam suggests individuals can sign up to receive payments under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The Attorney General says this is false, as individuals are not entitled to receive payments under the agreement, which is between state governments and tobacco companies. Becerra said all payments under the Settlement are made between the state and local governments. He said the scam tries to get consumers to buy a subscription to a monthly newsletter with information on how to invest in state or local bonds backed by settlement payments. The Attorney General is urging Californians to be wary of the scam and to avoid sharing their personal information. Complaints can be filed on the scam at the Attorney General’s website.