Extreme heat affecting Air Quality

(Another Air Quality Alert for Calexico)…It was issued Monday evening at 8:00 pm.

The Alert was again for very high levels of PM 2.5, for an Air Quality listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Officials at the Air Pollution Control District say the repeated Air Quality Alerts are probably due to the very high temperatures in the Valley. They say the extensive heat changes the atmospheric conditions, trapping the Particulate Matter, and taking longer to allow it to dissipate into the atmosphere. By Tuesday morning air quality in Calexico and the rest of the County was listed as moderate, with much lower levels of PM 2.5.