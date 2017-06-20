Workshops continue this week

(Salton Sea Community Workshops continue)…The first workshop was held last week in Salton City.

The series of four workshops continue this week. The next workshop will be held Thursday at the Del Rio Community Center in Brawley. The workshops cover the Salton Sea Management Program. Work continues on the 10 year plan of the Salton Sea Management Program, led by the California Natural Resources Agency, in partnership with the California Department of Water Resources, Salton Sea Authority, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, IID and many other Federal, State and local stakeholders. Several projects are included in the plan. Workshops will also be held in Bombay Beach, on June 28th, and in El Centro, at Condit Auditorium on June 29th.