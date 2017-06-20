Child Molestation trial

(Preliminary hearing)…Diane Christina Deveaux was in court Monday.

The Brawley resident is facing 15 counts of Child Molestation. She was originally arrested in February, after police learned of the alleged molestation. Much of the evidence against the woman was provided by Florida investigators working another child molestation case. The suspect in Florida was Richard Morgan, the former boyfriend of the Brawley suspect. Monday at the Brawley Court, Superior Court Judge Poli Flores ruled the trial would move to the El Centro Superior Court. The trial is set to begin July 6th.