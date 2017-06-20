Heat Warning extended

(Excessive Heat Warning has been extended)…The National Weather Service says the Warning has been extended through Sunday

. The Weather Service says temperatures will range from 110 to 120 degrees the rest of this week, into Sunday. They say as a result of the high temperatures, a major increase in the potential for heat related illness and even death exists. Those working or exercising outdoors during the daytime hours, the elderly and those without access to adequate air conditioning are most at risk. The local Health Department says know the location of the various Cool Centers around the Valley. A list of Cool Centers and their hours of operation are available on the KXO Facebook page, as well as on the County, IID, and the local Health Department websites.