Woman takes daughter along on smuggling run

(Suspected drug smuggler has her child with her)….She was arrested Wednesday morning.
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were working the Highway 86 checkpoint. They say a 21-year-old woman approached the Checkpoint with her 4-year-old daughter in the passenger seat in a gold Ford Focus. A canine detection team alerted to the vehicle and it was sent for a secondary inspection. The inspection determined the woman was a US Citizen. It also found five packages concealed in the vehicle’s rear passenger seat. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages weighed a combined 16.05 pounds, with an estimated street value of $51,360. The woman, her daughter, the vehicle and narcotics were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.