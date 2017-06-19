Stolen Car Recovered

A 28-year old El Centro woman was arrested and a stolen car was recovered in El Centro early Saturday morning.

At about 3:15 a.m. Saturday , El Centro Police officers went to the 500 block of S. Second Street after the report of a stolen car. The victim told officers that he was asleep when he heard his car being started. He went outside and saw his car being driven away eastbound on Orange Avenue. ECPD officers searched the area and about 45 minutes later located the stolen car in the 400 block of East Main Street. The driver of the stolen car , Jessica Etrata was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Jail for felony possession of stolen property and also for an outstanding warrant.