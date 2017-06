2017 High School Graduation season comes to an end

(Graduation season is over)…It ended Thursday night in Calipatria.

The Hornets Class of 2017 graduated 84 seniors at Veteran’s Memorial Field. The Salutatorian was Norma Damian Vilchez. The last week of Graduations in Imperial Valley included ceremonies for Aurora High School and Calexico High School earlier in the week. All Valley High Schools have graduated their seniors, and they are all off to a bright future.