Friday Morning Earthquake

A minor earthquake shook the northend of Imperial County Friday morning.
The magnitude 3.4 shaker was recorded at 7:15 a.m. The epicenter was 16 miles WSW of Westmorland. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
A minor earthquake shook the northend of Imperial County Friday morning.
The magnitude 3.4 shaker was recorded at 7:15 a.m. The epicenter was 16 miles WSW of Westmorland. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Children's Clinic Overview