Friday Morning Earthquake

Details

A minor earthquake shook the northend of Imperial County Friday morning.

The magnitude 3.4 shaker was recorded at 7:15 a.m. The epicenter was 16 miles WSW of Westmorland. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

