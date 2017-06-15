Workshops on Salton Sea Management Plan

(Salton Sea Community workshops)…Four have been scheduled.

The Workshops will cover the Salton Sea Management Plan Status. The first workshop is being held this evening at the West Shores Senior Citizens Club in Salton City. The second workshop will be June 22nd at the Del Rio Community Center in Brawley. Both those workshops start at 5:30 pm. The third workshop will be on Jinee 28th at the Ski Inn in Bombay Beach beginning at 2:00 pm. The final workshop will be on June 29th in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. It will begin at 5:30 pm. The workshops will be led by the California Natural Resources Agency and include several stakeholders, including the Imperial Irrigation District, and state and federal agencies.