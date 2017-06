2 alarm fire

(Hay fire near El Centro)…It was reported at around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

Responding to the 2 alarm fire was the El Centro, Brawley and County Fire Departments. Officials say it is suspected that equipment at Phillips Cattle Company started the fire. The equipment was moving hay. The hay caught fire. Fire crews contained the fire from spreading. They then let the hay burn itself out. There were no injuries to any of the cattle or any of the people involved.