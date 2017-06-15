Free Summer lunch for kids

(Summer Food Service Program)…It starts in most areas on Monday.

The Neighborhood House of Calexico has announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. The Program provides free meals to all children, 18 years of age and younger. Lunch and a snack will be served Monday at the Brawley Boys and Girls Club. At the Kiki Camarena Library in Calexico. Lunch will be served Monday at the Villa Dorado Apartments in Calexico but there will not be a snack . On June 21 there will be lunch at the Villa Del Sol Apartments in Calexico, and on July 8th lunch will be served at the Holtville Boys and Girls Club, with a late afternoon snack. The lunches and late afternoon snacks will be offered through August 23rd, except at the Apartment complexes. Anyone interested in opening additional serving sites should contact Cindy Alba at the Neighborhood House.