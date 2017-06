Single vehicle collision on I-8

(Single vehicle collision)…There was at least one injury.

The California Highway Patrol responded at close to 9:00 Thursday morning. A vehicle traveling west on Interstate 8 went off the roadway near Dogwood Road and rolled onto its side. An ambulance was called to tend to the injured. No details have been released as to the extent of those injuries. The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision.