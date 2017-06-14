BORSTAR Rescues Lost Man

A man lost in the Imperial Valley desert was located Monday afternoon by U.S. Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue ( BORSTAR ) agents.

A man called the California Highway Patrol at about 2:30 p.m. Monday and said that he was lost in the desert. CHP dispatchers notified the El Centro Sector Border Patrol and agents were able to use GPS coordinates to narrow a search area. The lost man also lit a fire to make his location more visible. Agents went to the Carrizo Wash area where they were able to find the man at about 3:50 p.m. The man appeared in good health and was taken to the Border Patrol Station for further care and investigation.