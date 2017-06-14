County Reps go to Washington

(County contingent in the Nation’s Capital)…District One Supervisor John Renison left ahead of the rest.

Renison was in Washington D.C. Tuesday to meet with Border groups. He is garnering support for the phase two funding for the new Calexico Port of Entry. District Five Supervisor Ray Castillo left during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. Staff will join the two Supervisors. They will lobby politicians and department and agency heads on issues that concern the county, including the Salton Sea, and the new port funding. They are expected to make public reports on the visit at next Tuesdays Board meeting.